Latest Entertainment news: Actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the two most versatile actors of Bollywood. They both share a special bond. The two actors have never shared screen together. However, Ranbir did a cameo in Aamir Khan's 2014 film PK. And now there's a good news for all the people who wanted to see their favorite stars together on screen. Reportedly, Aamir and Ranbir are all set to be seen together in an upcoming film, the work on which has already started. Yes ! You heard that right. As per the latest reports, this forthcoming project will be made on a huge scale and will have an important message for the audience. This is indeed an exciting news for all the fans out there who were eagerly waiting to see Aamir and Ranbir together on big screen. Checkout our latest video to know more in detail about this collaboration.