Top Trending Videos

Big news! Hamas to release 13 Israeli hostages | Israel-Hamas war

Israeli forces and Palestine's Hamas militants began a four-day ceasefire amid the ongoing war on Friday morning, as 13 Israeli ...

Updated: November 24, 2023 11:40 AM IST

By Video Desk

Israeli forces and Palestine’s Hamas militants began a four-day ceasefire amid the ongoing war on Friday morning, as 13 Israeli women and children hostages are expected to be released during the day.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.