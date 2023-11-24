By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Big news! Hamas to release 13 Israeli hostages | Israel-Hamas war
Israeli forces and Palestine’s Hamas militants began a four-day ceasefire amid the ongoing war on Friday morning, as 13 Israeli women and children hostages are expected to be released during the day.