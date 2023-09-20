Home

Big Shock! Pakistan Team Captaincy To Change Soon? This Star Player To Become Vice-captain Of ODI Team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to introduce new Vice-Captain for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. This star bowler is about to replace Shadab Khan as Vice Captain of Pakistan cricket team

Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan is set to have a new vice-captain following the team’s debacle in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to elevate Shaheen Afridi to the role of vice-captain, replacing incumbent Shadab Khan. Pakistan’s poor show in the Asia Cup 2023,got them eliminated from the tournament in the Super 4 stage. Pakistan lost two consecutive Super 4 games in the Asia Cup 2023 to India and Sri Lanka. PCB is looking to give the responsibility of being Babar Azam’s deputy to Shaheen Shah Afridi. The left-arm pacer has been a consistent performer for Pakistan over the years and has played a huge role in making the team successful in the ODIs.

