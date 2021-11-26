WhatsApp Update: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is back with yet another cool feature. The chat app will now allow users to make their own customized stickers within WhatsApp web. The feature was launched by WhatsApp on 24th of November. Users will be able to create stickers from the same window they use to send stickers to their contacts. In this video we will be explaining you more on this newly launched tool by WhatsApp and how you can use it. Watch video.Also Read - Infinix Enters Into Laptop Industry In India, All Set To Launch INBook X1 Series | Checkout Expected Features And Specs Here