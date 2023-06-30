Home

Big win for India! India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflicts on children

New Delhi, June 30 : India was being mentioned in report of Secretary-General on Children and armed conflict since 2010. Now, the country has been dropped from UN Secretary General’s Children and Armed Conflict Report. It was on the list for alleged recruitment and use of boys by armed groups in J&K; detainment of boys by Indian security forces. Other countries on the list included Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Lake Chad basin, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Philippines. The Government of India had been consistently engaged in efforts to exclude the country’s name from this ignoble list. Several measures have been taken by the Govt to better protect children, and now it has been removed from the report in 2023. An inter-ministerial meeting with Special Representative of the Secretary-General Ms Virginia Gamba was held in 2021. In July 2022, the technical team of the office of the SRSG visited India. Also, several workshops on strengthening child protection were held by Ministry of WCD, MHA in J&K.