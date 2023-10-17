Home

Big win for Israel as it neutralises Hamas and Hezbollah top commanders

Israel Air Force continues to destroy Hamas' major targets along with military infrastructure. In a major blow to Hamas, Israel ...

Israel Air Force continues to destroy Hamas’ major targets along with military infrastructure. In a major blow to Hamas, Israel Defense Forces neutralised senior members of the terrorist group. IDF killed the regional head of Hamas’ intelligence in Southern Gaza, reported The Times of Israel.

