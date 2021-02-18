The finale of Bigg Boss 14 is going to take place 4 days from today. The audience of the show has great expectations from Aly Goni. It is believed that Aly Goni is one of the strongest contestants of the reality show who can easily win the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Mid-Week Eviction: Rajkummar Rao Announces Latest Elimination

Watch the video to know 5 reasons why Aly must win the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14, Feb 17, 2021 Episode: Rakhi Tears Apart Her Husband Ritesh's Letter To Have Pizza