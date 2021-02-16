Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya deserves to win the show. He has managed to create a unique identity on the show with his soulful music and loyal friendship with Aly Goni and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The singer boosts organic fan-following on the show with his unbiased thoughts and opinions. Last but not the least, his proposal to Disha Parmar on National television definitely deserves an applaud. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: 5 Times Nikki Tamboli Annoyed Fans With Her Antics