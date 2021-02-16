Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is undoubtedly the controversial inmate of the season. She was portrayed as the strong woman in the house as she said that she will only play for herself. Eventually, she annoyed viewers with her antics. From her boyfriend’s boxer to her fight with Aly Goni and Deboleena Bhattacharya, she has only annoyed the viewers. Here’s are top 5 moments from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: 5 Reasons Why Rubina Dilaik Deserves To Win This Season?