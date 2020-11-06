Right from the Bigg Boss 14 premiere, one name that has been in the news every day is Nikki Tamboli. She is one of the sizzling South actors who has been nailing by her performance since day one. Nikki has a unique style and has been rocking it in the house. Nikki knows how to take a stand for herself. Clearly, the woman is focusing on going ahead on the show. She can be one of the finalists of the show. What do you think? Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Set Some Serious Couple Goals on Karwa Chauth, Don’t Miss Kavita Kaushik’s Reaction

Nikki Tamboli is a known face down South with films such as Kanchana 3 and Thippara Meesam in her kitty. She is quite glamorous and is raising temperatures inside the house.

