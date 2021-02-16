Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rubina Dilaik is an opinionated and a strong woman, who never shies away to put out her views in front of her co-contestants and host Salman Khan. She has managed to win a lot of hearts with her stint on the show. Her performance in the task ‘Ticket To Finale’ was appreciated and applauded by the superstar and the audience. She definitely deserves to be the winner of the show. Also Read - Zain Imam talks about Crashh, Naamkarann sequel and watching Jasmin Bhasin in BB14