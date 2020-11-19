Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 will get a new captain. In the previous episode, Bigg Boss had to cancel the captaincy Task (Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani) due to the unreasonable of the contestants. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss is about to give a new captaincy task to the family. Jasmine Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik are going to have a tough fight at the last stop in this task. Who will win the task and become the captain? Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Shardul Pandit Gets Evicted, Aly Goni Nominates Rubina And Nikki in Latest Task