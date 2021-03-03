Bigg Boss 14’s 2nd runner-up Nikki Tamboli speaks about her journey in the show. She was one of the most talked contestants of Bigg Boss 14. In this exclusive interview, she speaks about her journey on Salman Khan’s show and her bonding with Rahul Vaidya. She reveals why she said Rahul Vaidya does not deserve to be in the top 6. Watch the video for more. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Has a Story to Tell About Aryan Khan's Humility And Upbringing