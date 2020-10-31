Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin was already a huge star in South before entering TV. She has worked in TV along with Sidharth Shukla. She is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. She has worked in shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4. Jasmin Bhasin is making all the right noises in the Bigg Boss house and she might be one of the strong contenders this season. Do you think she will be in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 14? Also Read - Salman Khan Talks About 'Nepotism' in Bigg Boss 14, Grills Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin And Rubina Dilaik