Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Umar Riaz: Asim Riaz’s brother is finally all set to enter Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. In an exclusive c0nversation with him, he reveals why he finally decided to do Bigg Boss 15. He also talks about how he will survive in this jungle theme. He explained that he has been through such tough times when he was doing his duty during COVID times and hence feels he can survive in every situation. Umar is super excited to be meeting Salman Khan in the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Would Umar Riaz And Ieshaan Sehgal be Foes-Turned-Friends Inside The House?