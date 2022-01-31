Bigg Boss 15: Tv actress Tejasswi Prakash lifted Bigg Boss 15 trophy by beating actor-model Pratik Sehajpal. Along with the trophy, the Swaragini actress took a cash prize of Rs. 40 lakhs with her. Not only this, the actress hit a jackpot entering Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Fans are absolutely happy with Teja’s win and are showering love and praises for Tejasswi. However, a few of them did not like her winning the show as they wanted Pratik Sehajpal to be the deserving winner and considered it as an unfair win. Watch video to to know everything in detail.Also Read - Lion To Operation Khukri: Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Make A Comeback With These Upcoming Movies; Watch Full List