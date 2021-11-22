Afsana Khan Interview : Indian Punjabi playback singer Afsana Khan who is known for her tough and strong voice texture has surely won the hearts of millions of people with her superhit song Titliaan that became viral all over internet. The singer recently got a chance to participated in Bigg Boss 15 and calls it a dream come true moment. However, her journey was short but an amazing one. Watch this interview, where Afsana opens up about her journey in Bigg Boss 15, her equation with other members in the house, and her reason behind the elimination. Watch video.Also Read - Bollywood Wedding Bells: Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal Get Hitched ! Alia Bhatt To Vaani Kapoor, Celebrities Who Attended | Watch Video