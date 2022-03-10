Khatra Khatra Khatra season 2: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya are once again all set to entertain audience with their much awaited comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra’s season 2. The first season was a massive hit as it totally entertained and made people laugh. And once again the couple is back to to give audience a laughter dose. The second season of the show will be aired on Voot. This season will feature Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhatt and Prateik Sehajpal as contestants. Reportedly, choreographer and film director Farah Khan will also be entering the show as special host. For more details on Khatra Khatra Khatra, do watch our latest video.Also Read - Birthday Special: BTS Lead Rapper Suga Aka Min Yoongi Turns A Year Older Today, Interesting Facts You Should Know About Him - Watch