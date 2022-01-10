Umar Riaz latest news: Bigg Boss 15’s most powerful, popular and audience’s most favorite contestant Umar Riaz got evicted in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He was evicted because of the major physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Fans are totally disheartened with the unfair and shocking eviction of their favorite player. Umar Riaz gained a massive fan-following since the day he entered the show. Now, after his eviction, Umar has tweeted a really adorable thankyou post for his fans. Watch video to find out more.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Meets Brother Asim Riaz After Eviction, First Picture Goes Viral