Bigg Boss 15 Updates : The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is getting interesting everyday with all those fights, love angles and unexpected twists and turns. Today's episode saw some really action-packed dramas as we witnessed a major fight between Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundra as latter accuses former of cheating. Meanwhile, the lovebirds Karan and Tejaswini were seen having cute conversation about being each others crush. Watch this video get details on what happened in today's episode.