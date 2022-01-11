Big Boss 15 Divya-Neha twitter war : The latest Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed a special panel discussion were celebrities joined Salman Khan to support their favorite contestants. In the same panel discussion, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and contestant Neha Bhasin also participated and came in support of their favorite player. Well things between the two ladies went down after the shoot of the segment and they indulged into a major cat fight on social media. Watch video to find out.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Thinks He Is Being Portrayed As 'Villain', Alleges Makers Support Tejasswi Prakash