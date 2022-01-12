Bigg Boss 15 latest updates : Popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing some high level drama these days. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Umar Riaz getting evicted from the show. Secondly, a huge strife happened between host Salman Khan and Abhijeet Bichukale, where former warned Abhijeet of dragging him out of the house because of the using Abusing language. Things escalated when the contestant himself stormed off the house saying that he does not want any money and game. Watch this review video for all details.Also Read - Kartik Aryan To Deepika Padukone: List Of Actors Who Increased Their Fees After A Film's Success, Shahid Kapoor's Fee Hike Will Shock You; Watch