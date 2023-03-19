Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Bigg Boss 16 Reunion: Abdu Rozik Attends Shiv Thakare’s Party, Sumbul Touqeer Khan stuns Netizens with blue hair

Bigg Boss 16 Reunion: Abdu Rozik Attends Shiv Thakare’s Party, Sumbul Touqeer Khan stuns Netizens with blue hair

Bigg Boss 16 Reunion: Abdu Rozik Attends Shiv Thakare's Party, Sumbul Touqeer Khan stuns Netizens with blue hair

Published: March 19, 2023 12:23 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are still loved. Fans love to see their bonding post the show especially the Bigg Boss 16 mandali. Recently, the mandali had a reunion of sorts as Shiv Thakare organised a bash. The star made a dhasu entry. He nailed an orange suit with a black shirt. He was all smiles as cameras went clickety click. His stardom has reached the sky and fans are happy to see him making his dreams come true. He recently purchased a car too.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 19, 2023 12:23 PM IST