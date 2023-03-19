Bigg Boss 16 Reunion: Abdu Rozik Attends Shiv Thakare’s Party, Sumbul Touqeer Khan stuns Netizens with blue hair

Home

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are still loved. Fans love to see their bonding post the show especially the Bigg Boss 16 mandali. Recently, the mandali had a reunion of sorts as Shiv Thakare organised a bash. The star made a dhasu entry. He nailed an orange suit with a black shirt. He was all smiles as cameras went clickety click. His stardom has reached the sky and fans are happy to see him making his dreams come true. He recently purchased a car too.