Bigg Boss 15: In the upcoming episodes you might see Afsana Khan will be kicked out of the Bigg Boss 15 house because of her rude behavior, Contestants were being evicted from the Bigg Boss House many times in the past too, the contestants were out because of their mistakes and rude behavior. So let us tell you the list of those contestants who were thrown out of the show.Also Read - ‘Entertainment Is Zero After Afsana Khan’s Eviction’: Bigg Boss 15 Fans Slam Makers For Ousting Titliaan Singer