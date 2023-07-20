Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Dhruv Rathee set to shake things up in the house as a wild card contestant?
The anticipation for Bigg Boss OTT reaches new heights as rumors swirl about popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee joining the reality show as a wild card contestant. If the speculations turn out to be true, Rathee is poised to bring a fresh wave of excitement and shake things up inside the Bigg Boss house. Known for his outspoken nature and engaging content on social and political issues, Dhruv Rathee has amassed a substantial following on various online platforms. His potential entry into Bigg Boss OTT has ignited a buzz among fans and viewers, who eagerly await his presence on the show.
