Home

Video Gallery

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid And Akanksha Puri Kiss Each Other Passionately, Lip Lock Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid And Akanksha Puri Kiss Each Other Passionately, Lip Lock Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Dubai-based model and actor Jad Hadid was seen kissing fellow contestant Akanksha for 30 seconds for a challenge given by Avinash Sachdeva.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is keeping fans hooked with its new tasks and brewing competition. In a new episode, Dubai-based model and actor Jad Hadid was seen kissing fellow contestant Akanksha for 30 seconds for a challenge given by Avinash Sachdeva. This scene received a mixed reactions from the netizens.