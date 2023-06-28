Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Asks Manisha Rani For French Kiss, Faces Criticism From Netizens – Watch Video

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid have been grabbing headlines since the grand premiere of the reality show. Both of them are ofrten seen flirting with each other in the house. Now in a latest twist, Jad asked Manisha for a french kiss. As the excitement grew and everyone encouraged Manisha to kiss Jad, she clarified, “It is a kiss, it is not normal in India. Listen, I am okay with a kiss on the forehead but nothing more than that.” Jad appeared disappointed, and Cyrus remarked that a forehead kiss wasn’t sufficient after investing ten days in her.