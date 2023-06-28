By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Asks Manisha Rani For French Kiss, Faces Criticism From Netizens – Watch Video
As the excitement grew and everyone encouraged Manisha to kiss Jad, she clarified, "It is a kiss, it is not normal in India. Listen, I am okay with a kiss on the forehead but nothing more than that."
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid have been grabbing headlines since the grand premiere of the reality show. Both of them are ofrten seen flirting with each other in the house. Now in a latest twist, Jad asked Manisha for a french kiss. As the excitement grew and everyone encouraged Manisha to kiss Jad, she clarified, “It is a kiss, it is not normal in India. Listen, I am okay with a kiss on the forehead but nothing more than that.” Jad appeared disappointed, and Cyrus remarked that a forehead kiss wasn’t sufficient after investing ten days in her.
Also Read:
- Lust Stories 2 Screening: Neena Gupta Sizzles In Satin Saree, Adorable Duo Vijay And Tamannaah Grab Everyone's Eyeballs | WATCH
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, gets evicted from Salman Khan show
- Bigg Boss OTT: Jad Hadid Asks Akanksha Puri About Colour of Her Undergarments, Demands French Kiss From Manisha - Fans Call Him Crass