Bigg Boss OTT 2: Know Why Puneet Superstar Got Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show In Less Than 24 Hours – Watch Video

Puneet Superstar has now been collectively evicted by other contestants, owing to his antics. Know why Puneet Superstar got evicted from Salman Khan's show in less than 24 hours. Watch video.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Social media influencer Puneet Kumar, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, entered the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house after a lot of grilling. He has now been collectively evicted by other contestants, owing to his antics. Know why Puneet Superstar got evicted from Salman Khan’s show in less than 24 hours. Watch video.