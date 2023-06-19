By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Know Why Puneet Superstar Got Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show In Less Than 24 Hours – Watch Video
Puneet Superstar has now been collectively evicted by other contestants, owing to his antics. Know why Puneet Superstar got evicted from Salman Khan's show in less than 24 hours. Watch video.
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Social media influencer Puneet Kumar, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, entered the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house after a lot of grilling. He has now been collectively evicted by other contestants, owing to his antics. Know why Puneet Superstar got evicted from Salman Khan’s show in less than 24 hours. Watch video.
Also Read:
- Karan Deol-Disha Acharya Wedding Reception: Adorable Couple Makes First Public Appearance After Marriage, Spotted Holding Hands Together
- Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's Wedding Reception Pics: Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone - Celebs Bless Newlyweds
- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Musical Romance Reigns More Than 2 Decades After Its Release