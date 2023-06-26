By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Brutally Slams Aaliya Siddiqui, Schools Her For Bringing Marital Issues On The Show – Watch Video
Salman Khan scolded Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui for talking about her marital life in an attempt to bring this to camera.
Bigg Boss OTT 2: The first show of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ In Bigg Boss OTT 2 was here and it was completely lit. Host Salman Khan decided to take on several contestants for their acts in the past week and showed them a mirror. He also scolded Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui for talking about her marital life in an attempt to bring this to camera.