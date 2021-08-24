Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal Latest News: Bigg Boss OTT has been entertaining the audience ever since it was released on Voot. New controversies are being seen in the show every day. Now the love-hate relationship of Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal is not silent with anyone. A lot of fights happen between them, but this thing is also such that both cannot live without talking to each other. This scenario has left the contestants confused and everyone in the house has started to talk about it.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down After Revealing About Her Family's 'Rough Time' -Watch