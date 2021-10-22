Urfi Jawed Latest news : Big Boss OTT fame Urfi Jawed is gaining a lot of limelight these days because of her quirky and bizzare fashion sense. Despite being massively trolled on social media, the actress keeps experimenting herself with different and weirdly unique outfits. She recently grabbed eyeballs again as she stepped out of her house in a weird purple color side slit satin dress. Undoubtedly, the young actress has made heads turn with this new glamourous look and looks gorgeous in the attire. Watch this video to know more.Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2 Teaser: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji Unite After 12 Years, Fans Call Them 'Brilliant and Beautiful'