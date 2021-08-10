Divya Agarwal is currently locked in the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, just before her entry into the controversial reality show, Divya talked about her marriage plans with Varun Sood. When asked about whose strategy appealed to her the most – Sidharth Shukla or Vikas Gupta, Divya opted for Bigg Boss 13 winner and added that never considered Vikas Gupta as the ‘mastermind’.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Fame Divya Agarwal On Beau Varun Sood's Reaction: 'He Was Little Upset As Even He Left For KKK11'