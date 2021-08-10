Pratik Sehajpal is currently locked in the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, just before entering the show, Pratik Sehajpal expressed his excitement and talked about his former girlfriend Pavitra Punia, who was seen in Bigg Boss 14 house. Pratik Sehajpal said that he does not want himself to be identified as Pavitra Punia’s ‘ex’ and added that whatever he is today is because of his hard work.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal On Marriages Plans With Varun Sood and Why Vikas Gupta Is Not a 'Mastermind' | Exclusive