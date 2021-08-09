Bigg Boss OTT had a mega premiere on Saturday. Actor Raqesh Bapat who gained immense popularity after the 2001 movie Tum Bhi has also been locked inside the house. However, just ahead of the premiere, Raqesh Bapat revealed why he took so long to agree for the show and what if his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra enters the controversial show as well.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pavitra Punia Breaks Silence on Pratik Sehapal's 'Toxic Relationship' Comment