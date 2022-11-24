Bihar All Set To Host Rajgir Mahotsav On This Day, Here’s All You Need To Know About The Three Day Festival – Watch Video

Rajgir Festival: The three-day internationally acclaimed Rajgir Mahotsav will be organised from November 29 this year. Referring to this, Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar said that the program has been finalized in consultation with the state’s tourism development department. The Department of Tourism is the co-host of this festival. Soon the names of the artists will also be announced by the tourism department. Well let us tell you that The Rajgir Dance Festival, also known as Rajgir Mahotsav, is a cultural event that the government of Bihar organizes every year to draw attention to and promote the rich cultural legacy of both Bihar and India. Watch video to know more.