Bihar: Anganwadi workers stage protest in Patna, police use water cannon to disperse protesters

Anganwadi workers staged a protest and raised slogans against state govt in Patna, Bihar on November 07. They staged the protest outside Bihar Vidhan Sabha. They are demanding the status of government employees in place of honorary employees. Meanwhile, to control the law and order situation police resorted to the use of water cannons. Notably, an Anganwadi worker fainted amid the protest.