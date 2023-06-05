Home

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assures action in Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapse | Watch

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar spoke on the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur which took place on June 04. While interacting with the media, he said that the bridge had collapsed last year also and that he had instructed the officials to take strict action.

