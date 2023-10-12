Home

Video Gallery

Bihar train accident: 4 dead as 21 coaches of North East Superfast train derail

Bihar train accident: 4 dead as 21 coaches of North East Superfast train derail

Bihar Train Accident Update: 4 dead, over 70 injured; Restoration work is underway at site. At least 4 persons died, ...

Bihar Train Accident Update: 4 dead, over 70 injured; Restoration work is underway at site. At least 4 persons died, over 70 were injured after 21 coaches of North East Express train derailed. The mishap took place near Raghunathpur Station in Buxar district of Bihar on October 11. The restoration work is still underway at the Raghunathpur Station in Bihar’s Buxar.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.