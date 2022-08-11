Bihar is one of the most underrated tourist destinations in India but it deserves all the love and attention. A visit to the state will offer you an unforgettable experience. From Nalanda, UNESCO World Heritage Site Bodh Gaya to Vaishali, Ramayan circuit to a Dolphin Sanctuary, the state of Bihar offers an unforgettable itinerary for travellers. In this video we have listed 5 must visit destinations in Bihar. Watch Video !