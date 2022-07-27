Poonam Pandey bikini shoot: Poonam Pandey has set temperatures soaring high in her latest bikini shoot for a perfume brand. In her latest media interaction, she opens up about trollers and how she manages her mental pressure. She added, “by reading those comments under her posts she thinks her game is on the point and perfectly working”. Poonam is looking damn hot in an animal-printed bikini. She also added, “people should respect her because she is working for entertainment purposes”. The actress has flooded her Instagram page with some jaw-dropping pictures and you can’t have enough of them. The actress is known for bold photo shoots, and jaw drop pictures and videos.Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Looks: 5 Times When Actress Set Internet On Fire With Her Hot And Sizzling Avatars - Watch Video

Written by- Ananya