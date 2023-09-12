Home

Video Gallery

Bill Gates praises PM Modi’s leadership in G20

Bill Gates praises PM Modi’s leadership in G20

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on September 11 hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and praised the G20 grouping for reaching the "groundbreaking" consensus on the role of digital public infrastructure as a critical accelerator of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Bill Gates praises PM Modi’s leadership in G20

Trending Now

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on September 11 hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and praised the G20 grouping for reaching the “groundbreaking” consensus on the role of digital public infrastructure as a critical accelerator of the Sustainable Development Goals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.