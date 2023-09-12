By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bill Gates praises PM Modi’s leadership in G20
Microsoft founder Bill Gates on September 11 hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and praised the G20 grouping for reaching the "groundbreaking" consensus on the role of digital public infrastructure as a critical accelerator of the Sustainable Development Goals.
Bill Gates praises PM Modi’s leadership in G20
Trending Now
Microsoft founder Bill Gates on September 11 hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and praised the G20 grouping for reaching the “groundbreaking” consensus on the role of digital public infrastructure as a critical accelerator of the Sustainable Development Goals.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.