Bipasha Basu And Daughter Devi Are The Cutes Mother-Daughter Duo In B-Town And These Videos Are a Proof ! Check Out Video
Bipasha Basu keeps sharing cute and adorable snippets of her daughter that can literally melt anyone's heart. These lovely videos prove that Bipasha Basu and her daughter are one of the most adorable mother daughter duo in Bollywood
Bipasha Basu daughter: Bipasaha Babu and Karan Singh Grover are currently enjoying parenthood. The actress keeps sharing cute and adorable snippets of her daughter that can literally melt anyone’s heart. These lovely videos prove that Bipasha Basu and her daughter are one of the most adorable mother daughter duo in Bollywood. Let us checkout some of the cutest videos of Bipasha Basu and her daughter. Watch video.
