Bipasha Basu Hot Looks: Times When Raaz Actress Set Internet On Fire With Her Sizzling Vacation Pictures – Watch Video

Bipasha Basu hot looks: She recently became mother to a cute baby girl. And since then the actress has been garnering headlines. Checkout some of the boldest looks of the actress in the video.

Bipasha Basu Hot Looks: The beautiful and the most versatile Actress of the Bollywood industry Bipasha basu needs no introduction. She recently became mother to a cute baby girl. And since then the actress has been garnering headlines. Well, Bipasha Basu remains one of the hottest divas of Bollywood. She may not have had a big screen release in the last six-odd years but she is still cited as one of the most hottest and boldest actresses of the Indian film industry. Let us tell you that Bipasha’s Instagram handle is also filled with photos of her clad in a bikini enjoying the picturesque location while giving major vacation goals. It seems that the actress loves being on vacations. So in this video we have listed down top 5 sizzling and Sensuous pictures of Bipasha from her vacations which are too hot to handle. Watch video.