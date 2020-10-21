Here’s a list of celebrities who were spotted today i.e. October 21 by the paparazzi: Also Read - Kiara Advani Wears a Gharara Set Worth Rs 98,000 by Designer Arpita Mehta For Laxmmi Bomb Promotions - Yay or Nay?

-Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover spotted in Bandra, Mumbai Also Read - Laxxmi Bomb's Burj Khalifa Song Out: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Romance in Dessert, Fans Call it 'Chartbuster Hit'

-Ranbir Kapoor was seen entering a dubbing studio Also Read - Akshay Kumar Talks About 'Men Supporting Men' as Aamir Khan Praises Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Online

-Srishty Rode makes a statement in blue

-Shilpa Shetty visits a clinic in Mumbai

-Urvashi Rautela flies for her next project

-Alaya F heads for a workout

-Akshay Kumar is in work mode

-Nidhi Agerwal spotted in Hyderabad

IN: