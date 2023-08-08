Home

Video Gallery

Bipasha Basu’s Daughter Has Ventricular Septal Defect, Know Causes And Symptoms Of This Heart Issue – Watch Video

Bipasha Basu’s Daughter Has Ventricular Septal Defect, Know Causes And Symptoms Of This Heart Issue – Watch Video

Ventricular Septal Defects happens during pregnancy when the wall is not developed. This typically occurs in the lower chamber of the hearts, between the right and the left ventricle. Watch this video to know about the symptoms, causes, treatment and diagnosis of VSD.

What is Ventricular Septal Defect: Actress Bipasha Basu, during a live Instagram session with neha dhupia, revealed that her daughter Devi was born with 2 holes in her heart, condition known as Ventricular Septal Defect. Devi had to undergo the surgery as a 3 month old. Ventricular Septal Defect is one of the most common congenital heart defects. In simple words, it is a hole in the heart, it is the absence of the muscles or membranes which separate the various chambers of the heart. It happens during pregnancy when the wall is not developed. This typically occurs in the lower chamber of the hearts, between the right and the left ventricle. Watch this video to know about the symptoms, causes, treatment and diagnosis of VSD.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.