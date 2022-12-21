Bird Flu: Why Is There A Spike In Kerala Bird Flu Cases? Watch Video To Find Out

Kerala Bird Flu: Hundreds of birds were culled in India’s southern state of Kerala where a district has seen a surge in the number of bird flu or avian influenza cases. There was an outbreak last week in broiler chickens in two villages in Kottayam district. The farmers on Sunday were seen catching ducks in shallow ponds and handing them over to health officials to be taken to a designated area for culling. But the big question is that why is there a rise of bird flu cases in Kerala. Watch video to know.