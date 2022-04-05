Rupali Ganguly birthday: Actress Rupali Ganguly who has won millions of hearts with her amazing performance in the most loved daily soap Anupamaa is celebrating her 45th birthday today. She plays the role of a mother who goes on a journey of self-discovery after she finds out that her husband is cheating on her. Her character in the show has made it the most viewed daily soap and has attainted top position at TRP list. Rupali Ganguly’s cute on-screen chemistry with actor with Gaurav Khanna has kept keeps audience glued to their Tv screens. People absolutely love to watch the lovely banter between Anuj and Anupamaa. Well, let us tell you that this is not the first time Rupali Ganguly is winning hearts for her on-screen jodi. There’s a long list of shows in which actress has romanced famous actors and has garnered headlines. Watch this video to know who these actors are.Also Read - Big News: Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor To Collaborate For An Upcoming Project? Details Inside