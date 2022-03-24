Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Bollywood’s one of the most versatile actors, also known as the serial kisser of Bollywood, the handsome hunk Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his birthday today. The actor was born on 27th March, 1979 and has entered into his 43d year. The actor started his Bollywood journey in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller film Footpath and has given various hit films like Jannat, Chehre, Murder, Raaz 3, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Awarapan and Mumbai Saga so far. He will be next seen in he Film Tiger 3 , opposite Salman Khan. Emraan’s 2004 film Murder was an instant hit as he got massive popularity with the film cause of his kissing and bold scenes with his co-actress Mallika Sherawat and hence earned the title ‘serial kisser’ of Bollywood. On the occasion of his 43rd birthday, we will be telling you about his most famous and best kissing scenes so far. Watch video.Also Read - Birthday Special: Kangana Ranaut Turns A Year Older Today, Checkout Her Best Bold And Glamorous Looks So Far - Watch