Janhvi Kapoor net worth : Sri Devi and Boney Kapoor's beautiful daughter actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. Janhvi started off her Bollywood career from 2018 film Dhadak opposite Ishan Khattar. The film did not go well on box office, but Janvi's beautiful smile and acting abilities certainly made her won millions of hearts and a massive fan following. She has done films like Gunjan Saxena and Roohi which was definitely loved by the audience. So, it won't be wrong to say that she has made a mark in Bollywood industry in a very short span. She is also amongst the highest earning actresses. According to a report, Janhvi Kapoor has a net worth of around Rs 58 crore and she charges Rs 5 crore for a film. On the occasion of her birthday, we will be telling you how much Janhvi makes in a year, her house, fees she takes for a film and endorsement earnings. Watch video.