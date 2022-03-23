Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: The actress who is a perfect blend of bold and beautiful, who is always garnering headlines for her controversial statements and the one who is famous for her curly hair in Bollywood, actress Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her birthday today. Currently, she is hosting the controversial reality show Lock Upp. Kangana is one of the most versatile Bollywood actresses who has done many remarkable films like Queen, Manikarnika, Krishh 2, Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion and Gangster. She is not just beautiful but has a unique and trendy fashion sense as well. She keeps making headlines for her outfits frequently. Be it Indian or western, Kangana slays any outfit she wears. On the occasion of her birthday, we will be showing you some of the most bold and glamourous looks of Kangana Ranaut that will definitely make your jaws drop. Watch video.Also Read - Salman Khan To Sanjay Dutt: Bollywood Stars Who Are All Set To Be Seen In South Indian Films - Watch List